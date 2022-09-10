Coach Shaw logs win number 100 in Byrnes 23-14 win over Greer

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In our Fox Carolina Tailgate Game of the Week, Byrnes outlasted the upset-minded Greer Yellow Jackets 23-14. The win marked victory number 100 for Rebels head coach Reggie Shaw.

Byrnes was the first team to get on the scoreboard. Colby Shaw found Tyleik Brooks for a 10 yard touchdown pass. It gave the Rebels a 7-0 lead.

From there, it was a defensive effort. Byrnes’ electric offense had lost its spark, being held scoreless for the remainder of the half. Meanwhile, Greer quarterback Josh Runion found Chase Byrd open behind the defense for a 56-yard touchdown. The game was tied 7-7 into the halftime.

Byrnes finally started to show some life on offense. Colby Shaw threw his second touchdown of the game. It was a 71-yard touchdown pass to Kyai Cook. Then it was RJ Livingston taking a carry in for a touchdown later on in the third marking 14-unanswered points by the Rebels. The team held a 21-7 lead.

Josh Runion found Brock Diggins for his second touchdown pass later on in the third quarter, but the Yellow Jackets couldn’t claw all the way back and lost 23-14.

“An ugly win, but a win is a win. We’ll celebrate whether it’s a one point or whether it’s 23-14,” Reggie Shaw, Byrnes head football coach, said. " We’re proud of how we finished the second half. We were in a dog fight. Hats off to a great Greer team. They came ready to play. We, not so much, but we woke up and found a way to win.”

After logging his 100th career win, Coach Shaw was very thankful of those who’ve helped him to this moment.

“Blessed. A lot of people along the way,” Shaw said. “I’m only as good as my assistants. I’ve got a great wife and family that’s been here through thick and thin; a bunch of great players and I love them all to death, too many to mention. I’m just very thankful.”

