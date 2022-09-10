Deputies looking for missing man last seen near hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 60-year-old man in the downtown Greenville area.

Deputies said Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday in the vicinity of St. Francis Hospital downtown.

Wheat is described as six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue paper hospital shirt.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

MORE NEWS: Man wanted in Texas for child porn caught in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.