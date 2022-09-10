The gift of a lifetime

Operation Christmas Child changing lives around the world
By Anna Arinder
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Operation Christmas Child is changing lives worldwide by spreading the love of Jesus Christ through shoeboxes full of Christmas gifts.

One former shoebox recipient is now using her story to tell others how impactful the little gifts can be.

Iriana Creek now works with Operation Christmas Child. She was born in the former Soviet Union. Abandoned by her parents at the age of four, she was placed in an orphanage with her sister. When she was 10 years old, she received her first OCC box.

“I remember running into the gym and seeing this sight of all these boxes stacked on top of each other and we were told, this day you are going to receive a special gift,” said Creek.

Creek said, after receiving her box, she prayed to God that she and her sister would get adopted. A year later, she said her prayers were answered.

“As I pray to him he revealed to me that I would be adopted too together with my sister,” said Creek. “We came to Florence, SC, and joined this big southern family.”

Creek tells Fox Carolina, that it’s a joy to be a part of a ministry to continue to help kids like her around the world.

