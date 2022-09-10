Greenville Co. Coroner: Police investigating woman’s suspicious death

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified one person who’s death is currently being investigated as suspicious.

The Coroner’s Office says they responded with Greenville Police to reports of a deceased female inside a residence on Nichol Street yesterday..

The Coroner’s Office says 54-year-old Lisa Workman was pronounced dead on scene upon arrival of paramedics. They say an autopsy was performed today.

We’ve reached out to Greenville Police, and will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A newborn child in North Carolina received the world’s first partial heart transplant.
‘Owen was in the best hands’: Newborn baby receives world’s first partial heart transplant
Futurecast Sunday and Monday
O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 85th birthday with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.
‘You’re only as old as you feel’: 85-year-old celebrates birthday with annual river backflip
Scene of plane crash in Hart County, GA
FAA: Officials responding after plane crashed into Lake Hartwell