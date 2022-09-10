Greenville Co. Coroner: Police investigating woman’s suspicious death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified one person who’s death is currently being investigated as suspicious.

The Coroner’s Office says they responded with Greenville Police to reports of a deceased female inside a residence on Nichol Street yesterday..

The Coroner’s Office says 54-year-old Lisa Workman was pronounced dead on scene upon arrival of paramedics. They say an autopsy was performed today.

We’ve reached out to Greenville Police, and will update you as we learn more.

