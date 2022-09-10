Inside look: Madworld opens for 12th season with new scare tactics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s officially spooky season, one of the biggest haunted attractions in the upstate opened the gates Friday.

Madworld is open for its 12th season. The owners say this year’s show is bigger, better and oh yeah, it’s also scarier. It takes work to be scary.

“I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting for this day since last season. I’m ready” said ‘’Spikey,” an alien reptile from the underworld character at Madworld.

Madworld staff have been making plans since January and the monsters prep hours before the start of the show. Putting on their ugly face, and even practicing their slide.

Characters like “Spikey” have been making people scream for years

“Just the enthusiasm and the thrill of wanting to scare somebody I just love it, my body’s like amped up” said “Spikey” before the gates opened.

“The main attraction is extremely scary. We pride ourselves on being one of America’s scariest attractions” said Madworld co-owners Joseph Thompson.

This year, it might be even scarier. With a larger cast of actors and even more fun.

“We’ve added so many new things. We have a new gift shop. We have tons of new rooms, tons of new scenes. We have brand new axe throwing that we’ve added to our carnival area” said Thompson.

While on the main attraction a 30 minutes self-guided trail walk, you’ll encounter tons of faces.

“We have everything from vampires, clowns, maniacs with chainsaws, we have an asylum,” said Thompson.

If you’re not too afraid, the gates are open. Madworld has shows up until November 5th.

“Madworld seems to be more in demand than it ever was. This year is no different. we’ve got a huge response already and so, we’re really excited” he said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.