MOMS HELPING MOMS: Upstate mother back on her feet after Greenville community’s donations

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate mom has overcome homelessness due to another upstate mother and donations from the Greenville community.

It all started back in June. Merissa Willingham, 26, was a pregnant mother-of-two, at the time. She had been laid off from her job. Then, she was evicted. Merissa had no transportation and no idea where she was going to go next. She says she and her mother had a disagreement. So, instead of dropping her off at a family member’s home, she dropped her off at a gas station. Merissa walked, with her children, to the nearest McDonald’s and broke down.

That’s where she met Jessica Bird-Robinson.

“We just went to get ice cream. And we were sitting inside. And I saw this woman with two, young children. And she was just sitting there crying,” Bird-Robinson said.

Merissa says she was trying to hide her emotions from her kids, who now were worried. Her daughter, Heaven, and one of Jessica’s kids started playing. Bird-Robinson asked her if she was OK. Merissa said “yes,” but she was not OK.

“I feel like there is no hope for my kids. I let down my kids. And it just feels bad. I feel horrible,” Merissa said.

Merissa had no help from her family nor the fathers of her children. And giving her children up was not an option.

“I don’t want to turn my kids over to the system, because I’ve been through it myself,” said Merissa.

Jessica was hesitant to pry, but says her faith led her to help. Once Merissa opened up, Jessica began to help her call shelters so she wouldn’t have to separate from her children. However, they struggled to find resources, in Greenville, which is where Merissa wanted to be, and all over the Upstate.

“Everywhere was full, right? There was no help for her,” said Jessica, “And that’s when I posted on Facebook.”

Quickly, hundreds of people were invested in Merissa’s story. See the original post here. Not only did the community donate money, but also clothes and other necessities for the children. Merissa was able to get a motel for a few weeks. As Jessica continued to update her followers about Merissa’s status, she had Amazon wish lists and other outlets for people to help. The Go Fund Me raised almost $10,000 and Jessica’s Venmo (@JBird12216) and Cash App ($BIRDgirlJ) added about $4,000 more.

“This is a homeless mother with no help,” Jessica said, “And then, we had the Greenville community come out and raise money. And we were able to get her in Georgia.”

Merissa has a new home, in Georgia. She eventually gave birth to baby Kentrell, who is now almost three months old. And, most importantly, her hope and faith is restored.

“I was praying hard. It just started coming. When I woke up the next morning, all the donations and the story went viral,” Merissa said, “I was amazed, because I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Photos by Erin Brooke Photography.

