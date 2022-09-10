No. 16 Arkansas to face new Gamecocks’ QB Spencer Rattler

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — South Carolina and new quarterback Spencer Rattler visit No. 16 Arkansas in the SEC opener for both teams.

Rattler will need to play better for the Gamecocks to pull the upset. He passed for 227 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his South Carolina debut after transferring from Oklahoma.

A South Carolina win would raise the stakes of its SEC-East home clash with No. 2 Georgia next week, while a win for the Razorbacks would put the team in a good position to enter its Sept. 24 rivalry game against No. 6 Texas A&M undefeated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.