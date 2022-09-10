No. 16 Arkansas to face new Gamecocks’ QB Spencer Rattler

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler drops back to pass during the team's NCAA college...
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler drops back to pass during the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — South Carolina and new quarterback Spencer Rattler visit No. 16 Arkansas in the SEC opener for both teams.

Rattler will need to play better for the Gamecocks to pull the upset. He passed for 227 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his South Carolina debut after transferring from Oklahoma.

A South Carolina win would raise the stakes of its SEC-East home clash with No. 2 Georgia next week, while a win for the Razorbacks would put the team in a good position to enter its Sept. 24 rivalry game against No. 6 Texas A&M undefeated.

