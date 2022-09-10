FAA: Officials responding after plane crashed into Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Hart County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a plane crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday afternoon.

A Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m., according to the FAA.

Witnesses say the crash happened near Old 29 Highway in Hart County, Georgia.

Officials say only the pilot was on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for missing man last seen near hospital in Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.