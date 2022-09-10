Flooding threat diminishes, but scattered storms still linger

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We got a good round of soaking rain Saturday morning, but fortunately, it was not heavy enough to cause any flooding issues in the area. The rest of the weekend, there’s more rain on tap, but it’s scattered in nature Saturday night through Monday and rainfall totals aren’t high enough to warrant any concerns about widespread flooding. Which is why we are removing the First Alert from Sunday.

Rainfall totals from Saturday evening through Monday evening (Fox Carolina)

The wedge set up keeps areas of light mist and patchy fog around Saturday evening and night with a few showers moving through. Temperatures don’t fall much overnight, only bottoming out in the 60s. A cold front approaching from the west combined with the stream of Gulf moisture over the area keeps rain possible again on Sunday. Although, it is looking drier, especially compared to Saturday. The rain chances remain elevated on Monday as the cold front pushes through the area. An additional tenth of an inch to three-fourths of an inch of rain are possible from Saturday night to Monday night with locally higher amounts possible.

Behind the front, it dries out nicely for the rest of the week and we get a little taste of fall with crispy morning lows in the 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s.

