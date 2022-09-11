Crash shut down highway in Cherokee County on Saturday morning

Crash on Highway 221 in Cherokee County
Crash on Highway 221 in Cherokee County(Cherokee County Emergency Management)
By Freeman Stoddard
Sep. 11, 2022
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management announced that Highway 221 was shut down on Saturday morning following a crash involving two tractor trailers and a pickup truck.

Officials said the crash happened along Highway 221 between Studebaker Road and Keg Town Mill Road.

According to officials, all lanes of traffic were blocked as they worked to clean up the wreck and a large fuel spill from the two tractor-trailers.

Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported after the crash.

According to officials, the highway reopened at around 9:10 a.m. on Saturday.

