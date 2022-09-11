Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night.

Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle.

According to deputies, the car appeared unoccupied, and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water.

Personnel from Anderson County Emergency Management also responded to the scene to help.

No other details about the situation were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.