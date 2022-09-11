Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night.

Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle.

According to deputies, the car appeared unoccupied, and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water.

Personnel from Anderson County Emergency Management also responded to the scene to help.

No other details about the situation were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

generic crash
Officers investigating hit and run in Greenville that left one injured
Adell Grant Harris worked for the Charleston Police Department for 36 years before retiring in...
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
Alex Murdaugh at bond hearing for two murder charges on July 20, 2022.
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Fatal Abbeville Co. house fire