Fatal Abbeville Co. house fire

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office says one man is dead after a fire in Donalds.

The Coroner’s Office says the man was identified as 58-year-old Theodore Parker Jr.

Officials say he was found unresponsive and life-saving measures that were attempted were unsuccessful.

The Coroner’s Office says the cause of the fire appears to have originated in the kitchen.

