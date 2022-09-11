Fatal Abbeville Co. house fire

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(Source: WIFR)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office says one man is dead after a fire in Donalds.

The Coroner’s Office says the man was identified as 58-year-old Theodore Parker Jr.

Officials say he was found unresponsive and life-saving measures that were attempted were unsuccessful.

The Coroner’s Office says the cause of the fire appears to have originated in the kitchen.

