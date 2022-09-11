Cold front brings more rain, big changes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunday has brought a few hit and miss showers to our area and we’re going to keep the trend going into Sunday night and Monday thanks to a cold front approaching from the west.

A few spotty showers and even a rumble of thunder or two is expected Sunday night, with a slightly better chance in the mountains. Plus it remains warm and humid with overnight lows only in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of patchy fog Monday morning and isolated showers give way to a better chance for scattered storms Monday afternoon as the front moves through. The storms move in from the northwest and head into the Midlands, leaving our area dry by around 10 PM on Monday. Highs during the day Monday are in the mid 70s in the mountains to the mid 80s in the Upstate.

Behind the front, we get some nice changes for the rest of the week. By Tuesday morning, the humidity has dropped and we’re waking up to morning lows around 60 in the Upstate to around 50 in the mountains. We are dry with lots of sunshine Tuesday afternoon and that trend continues for the rest of the week. Plus, we get some cooler, more fall like temperatures. Highs are in the low to mid 80s in the Upstate and Northeast Georgia and in the mid to upper 70s in the mountains through the week. We wake up to crisp morning with slows in the 50s to the lows 60s. So you may want to go hunt for your sweaters and light jackets.

