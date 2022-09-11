Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported an inmate died after a fight Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Broad River Correctional Institution.

Jermaine Antonio Goss, 36, was taken to an area hospital after investigators said he was injured in a fight with a cellmate. He later died of his injuries.

The SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence, SLED, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.