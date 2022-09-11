Officers investigating hit and run in Greenville that left one injured

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian significantly injured on Saturday night.

Officers said a man was hit by a car on Woods Lake Road near Lowndes Hill Road sometime on Saturday night. The driver then drove away without stopping to help the victim. They believe the suspect was driving a white sedan with damage to its front end and possibly to its windshield.

According to officers, their reconstruction team responded to the scene because of the significance of the driver’s injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash or the driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

