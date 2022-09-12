1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Pickens County

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died almost two weeks after a crash that happened in Pickens County.

According to troopers, the crash happened on Tuesday, August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive.

Troopers say the driver of a Honda sedan was traveling east on Highway 8 when it traveled left of center and hit a Volvo sports vehicle traveling west on Highway 8.

According to Highway Patrol, a tire from the Volvo hit a Chevrolet pickup that was also traveling west on Highway 8.

Unfortunately, the driver in the Honda passed away on Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
City of Easley holds 9/11 remembrance service
City of Easley holds 9/11 remembrance service
9/11 memorial service held in Greenville
9/11 Ceremony held by Boiling Spring Fire Department
Crash on Highway 221 in Cherokee County
Crash shut down highway in Cherokee County on Saturday morning