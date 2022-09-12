1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Pickens County
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died almost two weeks after a crash that happened in Pickens County.
According to troopers, the crash happened on Tuesday, August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive.
Troopers say the driver of a Honda sedan was traveling east on Highway 8 when it traveled left of center and hit a Volvo sports vehicle traveling west on Highway 8.
According to Highway Patrol, a tire from the Volvo hit a Chevrolet pickup that was also traveling west on Highway 8.
Unfortunately, the driver in the Honda passed away on Saturday evening.
