1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died almost two weeks after a crash that happened in Pickens County.

According to troopers, the crash happened on Tuesday, August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive.

Troopers say the driver of a Honda sedan was traveling east on Highway 8 when it traveled left of center and hit a Volvo sports vehicle traveling west on Highway 8.

According to Highway Patrol, a tire from the Volvo hit a Chevrolet pickup that was also traveling west on Highway 8.

Unfortunately, the driver in the Honda passed away on Saturday evening.

