Adam Sandler Live coming to Greenville

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Bon Secours Wellness Arena says Adam Sandler Live is coming to Greenville November 11!

The venue says Sandler is a successful actor, writer, producer, and musician, and has performed on a sold-out tour across the US and Canada.

They also say Sandler’s films have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide.

The show is for mature audiences only, according to the tour date graphic.

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena says tickets go on sale Friday, September 16.

