Asheville man wanted after allegedly stealing truck and trailer from business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are searching for an Asheville man who allegedly stole a truck and trailer from a business on Sunday.

Officers said they responded to Edbar Street at around 6:55 a.m. after a suspicious person was reported there. After investigating, officers determined that 40-year-old Jared Dale Robinson had supposedly tampered with vehicles there and tried to steal a trailer.

Officers later responded to Crayton Road at around 11:00 a.m. after a business reported that a truck and trailer had been stolen. Officers investigated this scene and found that Robinson was also supposedly responsible for this incident. While officers investigated the situation, deputies from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office found the trailer and truck at two locations in the northeast part of the county.

According to officers, Robinson is facing the following charges after these incidents.

Attempted Felony Larceny (Trailer #1)

Tampering with a Motor Vehicle

Common Law Robbery

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Felony Larceny (Trailer #2)

Officers are still working to find Robinson and take him into custody. They described him as 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Robinson is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app to share information anonymously. People can also give tips by calling 828-252-1110.

