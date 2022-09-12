Clemson supports Bryan Bresee while sister fights cancer

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The emotions were high for Bryan Bresee as he suited up in Death Valley. He walked onto the field and carried himself with grace, knowing he has his football family holding him up while his real family deals with uncertainty.

A lot was on Bryan Bresee’s mind as he walked to the game.

“It’s a tough situation,” Bryan Bresee, Clemson defensive tackle, said. “Life throws you curve balls sometimes, but you’ve just got to keep pushing.”

The star defensive tackle led Clemson’s Tiger Walk. His team behind him, earing their support.

“Just a beautiful family that is really walking through a tough time right now,” Dabo Swinney, Clemson head football coach, said. “Just wanted to find a way that we could put our arms around them.”

Bresee’s sister, Ella, was supposed to be at the Tigers season opener. But, complications with her brain cancer battle forced her to be flown home.

“We’re a super close family. Honestly I don’t know what I’d do without them this time,” Bresee said. “All them being home and me knowing that Ella’s in really good hands with my family and you know I can trust everything they’re doing with her at home and just keeps me on the straight and narrow and settled here.”

“Just playing football and doing something that I know she loves to watch. You know it’s just kind of my role right now. Everyone has roles in our family for her. And this is my role right now.”

It was an emotional game for Bresee. It meant so much to have the support of his team.

“We just want to support Ella during this difficult time for her.” Brandon Streeter, Clemson offensive coordinator, said.

“I love this family and I love Bryan and I’d do anything for them,” DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson quarterback, said. “He’s an amazing person, Bryan is. And it was an amazing day today. Unfortunate Ella wasn’t able to be here, but prayers go to the Bresee family and Ella.”

“Praying for the Bresee family. Praying for Bryan, Ella countless times today,” Will Shipley, Clemson running back, said. “All of our thoughts and prayers go out to her. We just want to see a smile on her face and for her hopes to be high. So, we love you Ella. We hope that everythings going well.”

“This team has been my support system down here when I’m not at home and they’ve been that way for me since all of this has started a little over a year ago,” Bresee said. “They’ve done a great job since it all started just being behind me.”

Bresee said after the game that he would fly back home to be with his family.

