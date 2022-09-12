Coroner: 20-year-old dies in Westminster crash
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a young woman died in a crash Monday morning.
The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on South Highway 11 where it intersects with South Union Road and Greer Road in the South Union Community near Westminster, according to the coroner.
The coroner said a 20-year-old Westminster woman, formerly of Two Harbors, Minnesota, died at 10:10 a.m. from blunt force trauma injuries.
The victim’s name will be released after her family is notified.
