Coroner: 20-year-old dies in Westminster crash

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a young woman died in a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on South Highway 11 where it intersects with South Union Road and Greer Road in the South Union Community near Westminster, according to the coroner.

The coroner said a 20-year-old Westminster woman, formerly of Two Harbors, Minnesota, died at 10:10 a.m. from blunt force trauma injuries.

The victim’s name will be released after her family is notified.

