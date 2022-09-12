Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.(Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season.

Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625 pound gator caught in Lake Marion.

Nick Gibert and his crew made the catch.

Alligator hunting season runs from Sep. 10 until Oct. 8. Hunters are issued permits by lottery and can harvest only one alligator per season in their designated area.

For more about alligator hunting in South Carolina, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate coffee shop named one of the most beautiful
Upstate coffee shop named one of the most beautiful
Search continues for pilot after plane crash
Search continues for pilot after plane crash
LCSO Fist Bump Friday
Laurens Co. Officers encourage students with “Fist Bump Friday”
Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence