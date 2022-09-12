Crews help rescue missing and injured hiker on Sunday afternoon

Hiker rescue in Transylvania County
Hiker rescue in Transylvania County
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Rescue Squad said crews helped rescue a missing and injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness on Sunday.

Crews responded to the scene at around 4:23 p.m. after Haywood County Search & Rescue asked for their help.

Shortly after they arrived, they located the missing hiker. However, the hiker was injured and unable to walk.

Crews helped get the hiker out of the woods using a stokes basket and rigged safety systems to move them through rough terrain.

Thankfully, they were able to get the hiker out and leave the scene just before nightfall.

