Deputies investigating stabbing that left one injured on Monday

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that injured one person on Monday morning.

Deputies said they responded to Wisconsin Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one stable wound.

Thankfully, the victim was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived.

According to deputies, the stabbing happened following an altercation. They added that no arrests have been made so far.

No other information about the victim or suspect was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

