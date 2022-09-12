Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a missing 14-year-old who they believe ran away last week.

Deputies said Henderson was last seen near Kentmont Lane in Greer on Sept 7, 2022. They added that he was wearing black tennis shoes, gray basketball shorts and an oversized white t-shirt.

Deputies described Henderson as 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 128 pounds. They added that he has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Henderson is asked to call 911.

