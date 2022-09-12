Doctor begins journey from Myrtle Beach to Tennessee to raise health equity awareness

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A doctor wants to raise awareness about health equity one step at a time.

Dr. Dennis Godby, 66, from Sacramento, California, began his 610-mile journey on Monday morning in Myrtle Beach and he will end his walk in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He will walk one-fifth of the country each year to highlight America’s health conditions in many communities of color and wants people to be healthy regardless of their race, gender, etc.

MORE INFORMATION | Walk USA for Health Equity

“Most of the people I work with are the haves. They have the money to pay out of pocket and I want this walk to be about the have-nots. People that are forgotten in healthcare,” said Godby.

He will walk 22 miles per day with a 30-pound backpack. He will also not use a support vehicle and will camp out at the end of each walking day.

“There’s somebody out here walking 22 miles a day to raise awareness about this issue. This is an important enough issue that’s often been forgotten,” Godby said.

He hopes to be in Knoxville on Oct. 10.

At the end of this journey, Godby hopes to walk all the way to Seattle, Washington by 2026.

