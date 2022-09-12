Driver dead after hitting box truck head-on, troopers say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a head-on crash in Piedmont Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., a driver in a pickup truck was heading east on Highway 8 when it went over the center line and ran into a box truck head-on, according to troopers.

Highway Patrol said the driver in the pickup was pronounced dead on scene.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver.

Stay tuned for further information.

