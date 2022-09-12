“Everybody’s got to have a place to decompress,” Upstate veteran creates healing farm

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There were many 9/11 memorials and tributes across the upstate this weekend, but one was unique. A veteran and horse rescue non-profit teamed up to offer a refuge for veterans and first responders. It all takes place on a farm.

They say, it’s a place to heal and a refuge and spot to decompress.

“We hold each other up while we’re serving but as you leave, sometimes people don’t feel like they have anything else there” said Robert Blackburn, Operation Fallen Feather, founder.

21 years ago, Blackburn was a college student. But after September 11th, 2001 he found a new calling.

“For me personally it changed my entire direction, it was a day that absolutely changed everything” said Blackburn.

He joined the Army and after a medical discharge brought him home, his next calling came.

“Everybody’s got to have a place to decompress,” he said.

Just over a year ago he started the non-profit Operation Fallen Feather, bought some acres and teamed up with Hasty’s Haven horse rescue.

“When it comes to working with veterans, or first responders or mental health patients, autistic children are very sensitive to the needs of the individual they are working with,” said Joann Kelly, founder of Hasty’s Horses, about rescue horses.

The farm will be a space for veterans, first responders and their families. They can do ground work, gardening and of course have time with the horses.

“Where individuals who have lost arms, legs, who have suffered from burns can also have the ability to ride horses and realize there’s something out there,” said Blackburn.

“It’s just going to open a lot of doors that they didn’t know they had to take a moment, come to the farm, decompress, regroup and regain some of their mental health,” said Kelly.

Sunday was the launch of the partnership and they’ll have veterans riding very soon. They also have plans to build a meetinghouse on the property. If you want to learn more about either non-profit and how you can get involved click the links below.

