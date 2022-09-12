Forest City Police Department asks for help finding missing man

Jeremiah Aaron Moore
Jeremiah Aaron Moore(Forest City Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said officers are searching for Jeremiah Aaron Moore, a man who went missing last week.

Officers said Moore was last seen on September 7, 2022. Officers described him as around 6 feet 1 inch tall and 185 pounds.

According to officers, Moore is homeless and has ties to the Cleveland County Area of North Carolina. Anyone with information regarding Moore is asked to contact Rutheford County Central Communications at (828) 286-2911.

