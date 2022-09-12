Former Pickens County detention officer engaged in sex acts with inmate, SLED says

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former officer at the Pickens County Detention Center was arrested after an investigation into sexual misconduct by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED said the jail requested help investigating the incidents, which occurred between October 2021 and January.

According to arrest warrants, 58-year-old Chester Outzs had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate that included writing letters, kissing, fondling, providing money and engaging in sex acts.

Outzs is charged with misconduct in office and first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.

