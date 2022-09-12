Greenville County student charged after school threat, weapon recorded on video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a middle school student was charged after threatening another student and the school over the weekend.

The district said the threat made by a student of Hughes Academy was recorded on video, which included a weapon. The message was shared on social media.

Greenville Police quickly identified the student and the student has been charged. The student has also been recommended for expulsion.

Parents at Hughes Academy were notified of the situation on Sunday and additional law enforcement was on campus Monday. The student who made the threat was not at school.

The district also had their Evolv Weapons Detection System at Hughes Academy on Monday for an extra layer of security.

Greenville County parents have been asked to remind their children about the importance of if they see something, they should say something. Threats, bullying, harassment and intimidation can be reported on the Greenville County Schools website.

