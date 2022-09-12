Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18.

Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.

Representatives also say a “park-like oasis” now covers Hendersonville’s south slope, with picnic tables, flower boxes, yard games, and bike racks.

“We wanted to create a place unlike any other in downtown Hendersonville,” said Adam Justus, co-owner of the Blue Ridge Beer Garden. “It’s a neighborhood garden party serving a fantastic selection of adult beverages. If you arrive with a group of friends, great. And if you show up solo, you’re sure to make new neighbors and friends you never knew you needed but can’t imagine the evening without.”

Representatives say the beer garden will also house HVL Pedal and Brews, Hendersonville’s first and only pubcycle.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.