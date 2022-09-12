Laurens Co. Officers encourage students with “Fist Bump Friday”

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says they’ll be greeting students at school this Friday with a fist bump or words of encouragement as they begin their day.

They’re calling this initiative “Fist Bump Friday,” and say they hope it allows children to have positive interactions with law enforcement.

LCSO also says they hope this will be the start of a tradition, and look forward to seeing students at the end of the week.

