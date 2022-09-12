Law enforcement investigating shooting threat at Spartanburg Co. school

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 6 said law enforcement is investigating a shooting threat that officials found written inside a bathroom at Dorman High School on Monday.

Officials said the threat warned that a school shooting would happen on Tuesday, September 13, was found written on the wall of a stall inside the woman’s bathroom.

According to officials, law enforcement is investigating this threat, and they plan to have more officers at the school tomorrow to ensure that everyone is safe. They added that these officers will be in addition to the resource officers, armed guards, and weapons detection systems they already use.

Principal Bryant Roberson explained the situation in a message to parents on Monday.

“This is principal Bryant Roberson with a message for our Dorman family. We just wanted to make you aware of an incident that occurred on our campus today. A student reported that a school threat was written inside of a female restroom stall. The wording specifically mentioned a school shooting on Tuesday, 9/13, at 10:30 am. Law enforcement is currently investigating. We will not tolerate this type of behavior on our school campuses. The person or persons responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. As a safety precaution, we will have additional officers on our school campus tomorrow, in addition to our current school resource officers, armed guards, and weapons detection systems. If your student has any information regarding this incident, please encourage them to come forward. Please also remind your child that for the safety of our school community, all students will be held accountable for this type of behavior. Thank you for your support in helping us maintain a safe environment for our students and staff. We just wanted to keep our parents informed, as safety is always our top priority.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.