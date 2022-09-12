Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station

Crime tape and police lights
Crime tape and police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.

When officers arrived, they attempted lifesaving aid on the person. However, they passed away at the scene despite the officers’ efforts.

No other information about the victim or their death was released. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate school threats
Upstate school threats
DHEC confirms first death from West Nile Virus in the state for 2022
Daniel's Law
Twins surrendered under Daniel's Law
Four Legged Friends- Violet
Four Legged Friends- Violet