Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.

When officers arrived, they attempted lifesaving aid on the person. However, they passed away at the scene despite the officers’ efforts.

No other information about the victim or their death was released. We will update this story as officials give new details.

