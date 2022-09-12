Poll workers needed in Spartanburg Co. ahead of Nov. election

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials say they are in need of poll workers ahead of the general election on Nov. 11.

Anyone who would like to work must be 16 years old or older to apply. If you are 18 or older, you must be a registered voter, according to county officials.

Officials say they try to place poll workers at their home precincts, or as close as possible, for convenience. Training is required before every election.

Those who work will be rewarded $135, the county said.

To apply to be a poll worker, click here and then hit the button that says “Apply to be a Poll Manager.”

For more information about serving as a poll worker, citizens can contact Becky Brady at (864) 596-2549 or bbrady@spartanburgcounty.org.

