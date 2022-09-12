Premier Pedal Parties are bringing the celebration to the street in Greer

By Hayley Spitler
Sep. 12, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (Access Carolina) - A first of its kind in the Upstate, Premier Pedal Parties offers rides for up to 14 people around downtown Greer.

Rides are available Tuesday-Sunday. On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the rides include Music Bingo. On Sundays, riders compete in a scavenger hunt around Greer.

You can purchase individual seats for $40 a person or rent out all 14 spots for a discount. The party bike is also available for private events.

Each ride is an hour and a half and includes a stop to stretch your legs and grab a drink.

Special Halloween and Christmas rides will be offered this fall and winter including Halloween music bingo, costume rides, and ugly sweater contests.

For more information or to book a ride, click here.

A look at what riders can expect for Halloween and Christmas themed rides

