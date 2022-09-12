Spartanburg County School employee celebrates 50 years of service

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County School District celebrates 50 years for accountant bookkeeper, Daphine Spivey.

She started at Daniel Morgan Technology Center in 1972, and now at 81 years old, she has no plans of retiring.

Spivey said, “They asked me that at a board meeting they said are you going to work 50 more, I said maybe!”

To honor her years of service the District threw her a surprise party. They also gifted her with a one-of-a-kind plaque and pin. Students at DMTC made her some gifts as well.

Director Heath Roberts said, “to be honest, what the school would have done without her”.

Spivey said she has seen a lot throughout her years, but she wouldn’t change a thing.

