Upstate hospitals catching cancer early with free screenings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system is doing its part to catch cancer early by offering free prostate screenings.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, and one of the leading causes of cancer death, according to Bon Secours Health System.

The CDC said African American men are more likely to get prostate cancer than other men. They’re also more than twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than other men. The disease also tends to hit them at an earlier age, meaning the cancer is often at a more advanced stage when found.

The Gibbs Cancer Center in Spartanburg will provide free screenings for men ages 40 to 70 who are uninsured and underinsured from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tues., Sept. 13. To register for a free screening, please call 864-560-1966.

Bon Secours African American Clergy G.A.C.E. Initiative will provide screenings through their mobile medical van from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. To make an appointment, call 864-747-5846.

Tues., Sept. 20 - Calvary First Baptist Church located at 11 Tampa Street in Greenville.

Thurs., Sept. 29 - Greenville Technical College located at 506 South Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

Officials said if cancer is detected following the screening, a urologist can explain the type of prostate cancer found. Less aggressive cancers may not require treatment, only monitoring. If it’s a more serious form of the disease, various treatment options may be utilized including surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, etc.

