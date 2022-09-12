Upstate woman misses $830M jackpot by one number

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say one Upstate woman came extremely close to winning a hefty jackpot.

Officials say the woman won $30,000 from her Mega Millions ticket, but was just one matching number shy of winning the $830M jackpot.

Lottery officials tell us the woman says she doesn’t play often, and never expected to win.

Officials also say the woman purchased the ticket at the Power Trac #3 on the Long Creek Hwy. in Westminister.

