Upstate woman misses $830M jackpot by one number
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say one Upstate woman came extremely close to winning a hefty jackpot.
Officials say the woman won $30,000 from her Mega Millions ticket, but was just one matching number shy of winning the $830M jackpot.
Lottery officials tell us the woman says she doesn’t play often, and never expected to win.
Officials also say the woman purchased the ticket at the Power Trac #3 on the Long Creek Hwy. in Westminister.
