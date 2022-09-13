2 Spartanburg Co. fire departments receive lifesaving equipment grants

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Spartanburg County fire departments will receive grants for new lifesaving equipment from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The Westview-Fairforest Fire Department was awarded more than $24,000 for nine portable radio remote speaker microphones which will provide reliable two-way communication between dispatchers and first responders.

The Poplar Springs Fire Service Area was awarded over $18,000 for escape belts and escape bags which will serve as quick-release devices for emergency egress.

“We are forever grateful for our local first responders who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” said Omar Ghorbani, a Firehouse Subs owner and operator of 18 years. “It’s a true honor to celebrate these departments and their new lifesaving equipment which would not be possible without the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and brand’s dedication to supporting our local heroes.”

The company said to date, the Firehouse Sub Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $2.6 million to first responder organizations across South Carolina, including over $1.1 million in the greater Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville area.

