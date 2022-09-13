Anderson County deputies looking for teen last seen Friday
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Julie Shaughnessy was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 along Metal Mansion Drive in Pendleton, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or send tips here.
