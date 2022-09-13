Anderson County deputies looking for teen last seen Friday

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Julie Shaughnessy was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 along Metal Mansion Drive in Pendleton, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or send tips here.

