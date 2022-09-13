BleedPurple: Furman announces partnership with The Blood Connection

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University Athletics announced a new partnership with The Blood Connection (TBC).

The university said The Blood Connection will host multiple blood drives on campus this year as part of its #BleedPurple campaign. TBS will make a $10 donation to the Paladin Scholarship Fund for each donor.

The campus organization, athletic team, or staff department that donates the most over the course of the year will receive special recognition.

“Young blood donors in our communities are the future of the blood supply,” said Marie Forrestal, Vice President of Donor Resources at The Blood Connection. “That’s why partnerships like this one are so vital to saving lives locally. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Furman University; we hope it’s the beginning of a long, lifesaving partnership.”

TBC is the sole blood provider for every Upstate hospital, so community members know they are making a difference locally with their donations, according to the university.

