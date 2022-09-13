Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville

Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022.

According to deputies, 23.7 grams of Fentanyl, 2.7 grams of Crack Cocaine, 1 pistol, and $16,260 were found during the search.

Following the search, 41-year-old Ronald Lee Peak and 24-year-old Trayvon Downs were taken into custody on multiple charges.

Peak was charged with the following and is currently at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $540,000secured bond.

Ronald Lee Peak (Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

Felony Possession With Intent to Sell & Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance x2

Felony Trafficking in Opium/Heroin

Felony Sell/Distribute a Controlled Substances within 1000ft of a School

Felony Maintain a Dwelling to Sell/Distribute Controlled Substances

Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Downs was charged with the following and is currently at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $400,000secured bond.

Trayvon Rasheen Downs (Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

Felony Maintain a Dwelling to Sell/Distribute Controlled Substances

Felony Possession With Intent to Sell & Deliver Cocaine

Possession With Intent to Sell & Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Trafficking in Heroin/Opium

Felony Sell/Distribute a Controlled Substance within 1000ft of a School

Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Possess Controlled Substance in Prison/Jail

Deputies said personnel from the Hendersonville Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team helped with the operation.

