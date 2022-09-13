Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville
Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022.
According to deputies, 23.7 grams of Fentanyl, 2.7 grams of Crack Cocaine, 1 pistol, and $16,260 were found during the search.
Following the search, 41-year-old Ronald Lee Peak and 24-year-old Trayvon Downs were taken into custody on multiple charges.
Peak was charged with the following and is currently at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $540,000secured bond.
- Felony Possession With Intent to Sell & Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance x2
- Felony Trafficking in Opium/Heroin
- Felony Sell/Distribute a Controlled Substances within 1000ft of a School
- Felony Maintain a Dwelling to Sell/Distribute Controlled Substances
- Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Downs was charged with the following and is currently at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $400,000secured bond.
- Felony Maintain a Dwelling to Sell/Distribute Controlled Substances
- Felony Possession With Intent to Sell & Deliver Cocaine
- Possession With Intent to Sell & Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Felony Trafficking in Heroin/Opium
- Felony Sell/Distribute a Controlled Substance within 1000ft of a School
- Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony Possess Controlled Substance in Prison/Jail
Deputies said personnel from the Hendersonville Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team helped with the operation.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.