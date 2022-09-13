Deputies looking for woman missing for months in Jackson Co.

Joanna Windseth
Joanna Windseth(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing from the Sylva area for months.

62-year-old Joanna Windseth had been living with her son David Windseth off of Dillard Road in the Old Settlement community of Jackson County when she went missing, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said David was recently arrested on unrelated charges but during the course of that investigation, it was determined that Joanna was no longer living in the home.

Deputies said attempts to locate Joanna have been unsuccessful and the Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with any information about Joanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ronnie Ferris at 828-586-0113.

