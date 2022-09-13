Deputies searching for 13-year-old with reported autism who ran away this evening

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jayden Gracely, a 13-year-old with reported autism who ran away earlier tonight.

Deputies said Gracely was last seen at 301 Montalcino Way in Simpsonville at around 9:45 P.M. He was wearing grey sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt. They added that he has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Gracely is asked to call 911 immediately. Deputies said they currently have bloodhounds on the ground searching the area.

