Extra security added to Buncombe Co. school after online threat, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said extra law security has been added to one school after a social media threat was made Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said their agency and Buncombe County Schools were made aware of a social media post making threats toward Erwin High School.

Deputies said out of an abundance of caution, additional law enfrocement will be on campus on Tuesday.

This investigation is ongoing.

Students and parents are advised to use the BCS anonymous safety reporting tip line to report any further concerns.

