Family of woman hit by Anderson County deputy files wrongful death lawsuit

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of an 80-year-old woman killed in a crash involving an Anderson County deputy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.

Sarah Parson died at Greenville Memorial Hospital after she was airlifted from a wreck on Pearman Dairy Road in April. Officials said the Anderson County deputy was responding to an armed robbery call when he hit Parson’s car.

According to the lawsuit filed on Thursday, the deputy was driving 101 miles per hour and passed through a red light before the crash.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Parson’s family is suing the deputy who responded to the call and Sheriff Chad McBride.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for comment regarding the lawsuit.

