Fantasia announces concert at Peace Center in Greenville

FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo, Fantasia Barrino performs at the "American Idol"...
FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo, Fantasia Barrino performs at the "American Idol" farewell season finale at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Barrino canceled a scheduled concert in Memphis, Tenn., on March 5, 2017, due to what her husband said were second degree burns she suffered in an accident. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)(Matt Sayles | Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina native Fantasia announced that she is performing at the Peace Center in Greenville later this year.

According to the Peace Center’s website, the Grammy Award winner will perform on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

According to officials, tickets go on sale this Friday, September 16, at 10:00 a.m. For more details, you can visit Fantasia | Peace Center - Official Site.

