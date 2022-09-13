Fantasia announces concert at Peace Center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina native Fantasia announced that she is performing at the Peace Center in Greenville later this year.

According to the Peace Center’s website, the Grammy Award winner will perform on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

See you in December Greenville 🎤💜 Public on sale starts this Friday 9/16 at 10 ET! Grab yours at https://t.co/ekgopdWyYU pic.twitter.com/5oofg1iHMK — Fantasia Taylor (@TasiasWord) September 12, 2022

According to officials, tickets go on sale this Friday, September 16, at 10:00 a.m. For more details, you can visit Fantasia | Peace Center - Official Site.

