Greenville’s Peace Center repurposes buildings, creates arts and entertainment campus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Peace Center says they’re repurposing three buildings for a flat-floor music club, an intimate listening room, a podcast and recording studio and an artist dorm. They say the plan is called “A Music Project” (AMP).

They also say it’s part of a larger plan of a ten-venue campus that will be completed over the next few years.

The Peace Center says the music club will be called “Coach Music Factory” - a 1300 capacity, three tiered, flat floor music club which will feature a wide variety of music.

The Peace Center says the listening lounge will be called “The Mockingbird.” They say it’s a 250-capacity lounge with an intimate, yet casual space for artists and audiences to connect with one another.

Representatives say the studio will be used for both podcast and musical recording. They say it will also serve as a laboratory for students wishing to learn technical aspects of recording. They add that the studio will also house collaboration rooms for writing and education.

Representatives say the artist dorm is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom dorm that includes a kitchen and lounge area. They say the dorm may be used by artists performing at any Peace Center venue, especially for those who do residencies or longer stays.

