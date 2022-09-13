Jackson Co. Sheriff: Woman receives multiple drug-related charges after search

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says one woman faces multiple charges related to the distribution of illegal drugs after a search warrant.

Deputies say Belinda Webb was previously identified by law enforcement as a distributor of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On September 9, deputies say they saw a vehicle leaving her residence, and initiated a traffic stop for violation of state vehicle laws. Deputies say they seized illegal controlled substances and arrested two people.

Deputies say later that day, they were informed by the Narcotics Division that sufficient information had been gained in order to apply for and receive a search warrant for Webb’s house.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with deputies from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation say they served the search warrant. They say two people were detained inside the house, and several controlled substances were seized. Deputies say these substances include Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Crack Cocaine.

Deputies say Webb was taken into custody and is charged with Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Methamphetamine, and Maintain a Dwelling Place for Controlled Substances.

Deputies say she is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $365,000.00 bond.

